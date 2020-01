Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Elton John is currently in Sydney, Australia, and while playing his concert there on Tuesday (January 7), he announced a one million dollar donation to the fire relief efforts. In front of the whole crowd at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Elton said, “We should all be in the awe of the work the firefighters [...] 👓 View full article