Miley Cyrus Is Kicking Off New Music Era With New Haircut

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus is showing off her new hairdo! The 27-year-old “Mother’s Daughter” singer revealed a mullet haircut on Instagram on Monday (January 6) to kick off her new music era coming. “New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC. 💀,” she captioned a series of photos. The next day, Miley shared more photos of her haircut. “Verified [...]
News video: Miley Cyrus promises new music in 2020

Miley Cyrus promises new music in 2020 00:34

 Miley Cyrus has promised her fans she will release new music in the coming year.

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music in 2020

Miley Cyrus is feeling out with the old and in with the new for 2020. The songstress took to Twitter on Monday (Jan. 6) to debut her new mullet...
Billboard.com

Miley Cyrus To Play Bonnaroo Music Festival, Shows Off New Mullet Haircut

Miley Cyrus is set to take the stage this summer at the 2020 Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee! The 27-year-old singer will be hitting up a few festivals this...
Just Jared Jr

