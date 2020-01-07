Miley Cyrus Is Kicking Off New Music Era With New Haircut

Miley Cyrus is showing off her new hairdo! The 27-year-old “Mother’s Daughter” singer revealed a mullet haircut on Instagram on Monday (January 6) to kick off her new music era coming. “New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC. 💀,” she captioned a series of photos. The next day, Miley shared more photos of her haircut. “Verified [...]



