Former MLB Star Condemned For Disturbing Tweets About Kidnapping Iranian Girls

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Former Major League Baseball star and vocal Trump supporter Aubrey Huff was called out on Twitter, Tuesday, for fantasizing about kidnapping Iranian women in an upcoming war. In response to another user who wrote, “We should invade Iran and take their bitches. Persian girls are hot af without the headgear and you know they know […]
