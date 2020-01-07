Clarembaldo RT @Joyce_Karam: Trump Reverses on targeting #Iran cultural sites: “If that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.” Persepolis breath… 32 seconds ago Iranzamin_TShirt RT @KayhanLife: “You know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law. But think of it: They kill our people, they blow up our… 2 minutes ago DTLA LIFE MAGAZINE RT @j951: Targeting Cultural Sites in War Is Illegal. It’s Also Barbaric. https://t.co/2VSW1ZgOT6 4 minutes ago Roland Ex-GOP Trump on Targeting Iran Cultural Sites: If the Law Says We Can't Do It, 'I Like to Obey the Law' https://t.co/PdNWpggwqk 4 minutes ago Judith T Targeting Cultural Sites in War Is Illegal. It’s Also Barbaric. https://t.co/2VSW1ZgOT6 5 minutes ago eva sanchez RT @WesSmith123: You know who else does barbaric acts like destroying cultural sites and artifacts? ISIS. https://t.co/rIwTrGufev 6 minutes ago Tony2017 RT @UROCKlive1: Boris Johnson will not back Trump’s threat of targeting Iran’s cultural sites Johnson, Merkel & Macron issued a joint stat… 7 minutes ago Here & Now Millions of people make pilgrimages to Iran's Shiite shrines every year. Targeting the country's cultural sites wo… https://t.co/pMhZOY5OjL 7 minutes ago