Trump on Targeting Iran Cultural Sites: If the Law Says We Can’t Do It, ‘I Like to Obey the Law’
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () President *Donald Trump* today continued defending the decision to take out top Iranian general *Qasem Soleimani*, while appearing to concede they can't just target cultural sites in Iran.
