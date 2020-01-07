Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump on Targeting Iran Cultural Sites: If the Law Says We Can’t Do It, ‘I Like to Obey the Law’

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
President *Donald Trump* today continued defending the decision to take out top Iranian general *Qasem Soleimani*, while appearing to concede they can't just target cultural sites in Iran.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike

Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike 01:43

 In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump vowed to attack Iranian cultural sites, which many pointed out is considered a war crime under international law.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

White House defends rationale for killing Soleimani [Video]White House defends rationale for killing Soleimani

President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper came out Tuesday to rationalize the administration's decision to authorize a strike that killed top..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:09Published

Trump says will obey law to avoid targeting Iranian cultural sites [Video]Trump says will obey law to avoid targeting Iranian cultural sites

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would obey international law on avoiding targeting cultural sites in military attacks, walking back a threat he made against Iran days earlier.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Graham says he told Trump on Iran: 'Cultural sites, religious sites are not lawful targets'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Iranian cultural heritage sites will not be targeted should the U.S. attack Iran amid threats by President...
FOXNews.com

Trump threatened Iran's cultural sites. Here are 22 stunning photos of them

In Iran, there are two dozen UNESCO World Heritage Sites, 22 of them cultural ones. Here's a look at some of the religious, economic and social sites.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Wales OnlineReutersSifyNYTimes.comDeutsche WelleNPRAl JazeeraIndiaTimesReuters IndiaMediaite

Tweets about this

Clarembaldo

Clarembaldo RT @Joyce_Karam: Trump Reverses on targeting #Iran cultural sites: “If that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.” Persepolis breath… 32 seconds ago

IranzaminTShirt

Iranzamin_TShirt RT @KayhanLife: “You know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law. But think of it: They kill our people, they blow up our… 2 minutes ago

DTLALMagazine

DTLA LIFE MAGAZINE RT @j951: Targeting Cultural Sites in War Is Illegal. It’s Also Barbaric. https://t.co/2VSW1ZgOT6 4 minutes ago

RTHTGakaRoland

Roland Ex-GOP Trump on Targeting Iran Cultural Sites: If the Law Says We Can't Do It, 'I Like to Obey the Law' https://t.co/PdNWpggwqk 4 minutes ago

j951

Judith T Targeting Cultural Sites in War Is Illegal. It’s Also Barbaric. https://t.co/2VSW1ZgOT6 5 minutes ago

evasanc90827787

eva sanchez RT @WesSmith123: You know who else does barbaric acts like destroying cultural sites and artifacts? ISIS. https://t.co/rIwTrGufev 6 minutes ago

Tony201713

Tony2017 RT @UROCKlive1: Boris Johnson will not back Trump’s threat of targeting Iran’s cultural sites Johnson, Merkel & Macron issued a joint stat… 7 minutes ago

hereandnow

Here & Now Millions of people make pilgrimages to Iran's Shiite shrines every year. Targeting the country's cultural sites wo… https://t.co/pMhZOY5OjL 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.