Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

A Nicki Minaj Wax Figure Is Unveiled in Germany & Fans Have... Questions

Billboard.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Madame Tussauds Berlin unveiled a Nicki Minaj wax figure on Tuesday (Jan. 7), and while the statue was intended to resemble the rapper's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj doubts she'll step away from music [Video]Nicki Minaj doubts she'll step away from music

Nicki Minaj who recently tweeted her desire to retire, has now said she doubts she will ever move completely away from her music roots.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj's wax figure leaves fans confused: 'Does Google not exist?'

Madame Tussauds is known for creating wax figures of celebrities.
FOXNews.com

Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure Doesn't Look Much Like Her!

A wax figure of Nicki Minaj was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berlin on Tuesday (January 7) in Berlin, Germany, and it has some fans scratching their heads! The...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

GoodForm_stan

chun-li🖤 RT @ThePopHub: Madame Tussauds have unveiled their new Nicki Minaj wax figure in Berlin, Germany. https://t.co/zTCzbwBLDf 1 minute ago

Indigo_Starr

★Indigo Starr★ Who da FUQ is dis?! RT @ThePopHub: Madame Tussauds have unveiled their new Nicki Minaj wax figure in Berlin, German… https://t.co/TkP70mCMnI 1 hour ago

iam_seanhaze

Not_urfriend_Sean_Haze RHQ RT @billboardhiphop: A #NickiMinaj wax figure is unveiled in Germany & the #Barbz have... questions https://t.co/c879COUmDp 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.