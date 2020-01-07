Global  

Harvey Weinstein's Trial Struggles To Find Jurors Who Will Be Impartial

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein’s trial has already hit a little snag in finding jurors. Variety is reporting that jurors are hard to come by for the 67-year-old disgraced film producer, who has been charged with an alleged 2013 rape and a sexual assault of two women. Since this is a highly publicized case, most have heard about [...]
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Selection Today

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Selection Today 00:45

 Jury selection will begin today in the rape and sex assault trial of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein rape trial begins in New York [Video]Weinstein rape trial begins in New York

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan court on Monday for the start of his landmark rape trial, met by celebrity accusers including Rosanna Arquette who helped fuel the #MeToo..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published

Harvey Weinstein faces new charges in LA for sex crimes [Video]Harvey Weinstein faces new charges in LA for sex crimes

Los Angeles prosecutors indicted Harvey Weinstein on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after the former film producer appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has become..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

#MeToo 'is bigger than one man': How the Harvey Weinstein trial impacts the movement

The trial of Harvey Weinstein is seen as a significant milestone since the #MeToo movement was launched two years ago. Whether he's ultimately found guilty or...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS NewsSBSReutersThe WrapNewsy

Motivated by #MeToo? Vetting jurors in Weinstein case will be a challenge, experts say

As former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes to trial on rape charges next week in Manhattan, lawyers will need to keep an eye out for jurors who want to use the...
Reuters


