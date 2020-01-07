Global  

Katy Perry Has Dinner With 2020 Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg in Beverly Hills

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Katy Perry is having dinner with a 2020 Presidential candidate. The 35-year-old Witness singer was spotted with former CAA agent Michael Kives attending a dinner with friends and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Monday (December 6) at Wolfgang Puck‘s Cut restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry Katy [...]
News video: Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts

Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts 00:32

 The Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wrote a Marketwatch column this week. He said that President Donald Trump had broken his economic promises and enriched the wealthy at the expense of most Americans. "Too much wealth is in too few hands. Nearly all the money goes to people...

Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day [Video]Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day

Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day Facebook data shows that the 2020 presidential candidate used up $825,000 this past Saturday. Facebook data shows that President..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Cory Booker quits Democratic presidential primary race [Video]Cory Booker quits Democratic presidential primary race

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had bemoaned the increasing lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, ended his White House campaign on Monday. Zachary Goelman..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published


U.S. candidate Bloomberg says business experience is key to beating Trump

U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday unveiled an economic strategy based on what he sees as his key strengths: a successful career in...
Reuters

'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump': Michael Bloomberg

U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg told Reuters he is ready to spend much of his vast fortune to oust Republican President Donald Trump from the White...
Reuters Also reported by •Mashable

