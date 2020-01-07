Global  

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' Tournament Kicks Off Tonight - Here's How To Watch!

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament begins TONIGHT and JustJared.com has all the details on the three champs and how you can watch. James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter will go head to head to determine just which of them is the greatest Jeopardy! champ of all time, with longtime host Alex [...]
News video: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time — Contestants discuss tournament

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time — Contestants discuss tournament 01:59

 This week, the three best players in &quot;Jeopardy!&quot; history go head-to-head for the title of greatest player of all time. We sat down with James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter to pick their brains. Watch the tournament on Denver7 Tues., Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. MT.

Aurora 'Jeopardy!' winner weighs in on 'Greatest of All Time' primetime event [Video]Aurora 'Jeopardy!' winner weighs in on 'Greatest of All Time' primetime event

As three of the greatest "Jeopardy!" contestants ever prepare to take the stage for a primetime game show television event, one local winner is weighing in.

Jeopardy contestant shares experience [Video]Jeopardy contestant shares experience

10News reporter Jeff Lasky competed on the show.

It's here: Three top 'Jeopardy!' champs face off in ABC's Greatest of All Time tournament

The top three all-time 'Jeopardy!' winners – James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter – will duel in a January prime-time tournament on ABC.
‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl is weeks away, but for “Jeopardy!” addicts the big game is here: All-time top money winners Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and...
lessthannat

lessthannat RT @louisvirtel: Contestant anecdotes should be part of the game in the @Jeopardy Greatest Of All Time tournament. If you only get a "Good… 1 minute ago

WHSVnews

WHSVnews Are you watching the "Jeopardy!" tournament tonight to decide the greatest of all time? https://t.co/sXliZMn9iv 4 minutes ago

Dannykons

Danny Konstantinovic The Jeopardy! Greatest Of All Time tournament is my Super Bowl. My family has watched EVERY NIGHT since before I ca… https://t.co/TFOjb3oorT 5 minutes ago

retromodern2

Rick Fritschy RT @nytimesarts: This "Jeopardy!" tournament will crown the "greatest of all time" 🐐 https://t.co/KGuwmpQNTM 7 minutes ago

neecole__

Nicole I swear to god if World War III gets in the way of me watching the Jeopardy Greatest of All Time Tournament tonight I will riot 8 minutes ago

jpk6788

Jimmy Tuesday I swear to Christ if the start of World War 3 interrupts the @Jeopardy Greatest of all Time Tournament I’m going to be livid! 9 minutes ago

Marty_Mart59

Cody Martsolf Rushed home to watch The Greatest of All Time Jeopardy! Tournament just to see It starts at 8.. biggest let down of the day 😂😂😂 11 minutes ago

_heineman

Eric Heineman Damnit. The Jeopardy Greatest of all Time tournament gonna be superseded by the start of World War III. 11 minutes ago

