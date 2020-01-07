'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' Tournament Kicks Off Tonight - Here's How To Watch!
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () The Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament begins TONIGHT and JustJared.com has all the details on the three champs and how you can watch. James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter will go head to head to determine just which of them is the greatest Jeopardy! champ of all time, with longtime host Alex [...]
This week, the three best players in "Jeopardy!" history go head-to-head for the title of greatest player of all time. We sat down with James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter to pick their brains. Watch the tournament on Denver7 Tues., Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. MT.