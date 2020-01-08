Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

CNN’s Jim Acosta: Iran Missile Attack ‘Exactly What Foreign Policy and National Security Analysts Have Feared’ After Strike on Soleimani

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
CNN's White House correspondent *Jim Acosta* warned that the Iran missile attack on the joint US-Iraqi Al-Asad airbase, in retaliation for a US airstrike that killed Iran's Quds Force commander *Qassem Soleimani*, was "exactly what foreign policy and national security analysts feared."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Rep. Gallego Supports Iran De-Escalation But Says Trump 'Overreacted' in Soleimani Killing

Rep. Gallego Supports Iran De-Escalation But Says Trump 'Overreacted' in Soleimani Killing 02:57

 Rep. Ruben Gallego, who served as a Marine on one of the bases targeted in Iran's attack, told Cheddar de-escalation is the right move, but said the president went too far in ordering Gen. Qassem Soleimani's killing last week.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Homeland Security Warns About Cyber Security Threat [Video]Homeland Security Warns About Cyber Security Threat

American businesses and organizations are on alert for retaliation from Iran in the form of a disruptive cyber attack. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:34Published

Internet Reacts To White House's Situation Room Photo After Iran Missile Attacks [Video]Internet Reacts To White House's Situation Room Photo After Iran Missile Attacks

The White House released the Situation Room photo after the missile attacks.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in IraqIran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBS NewsSBSReutersReuters India

’All is well,’ says Trump after Iran missile attack

The U.S. President’s tweet came after his reported meeting with his national security team, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark...
Hindu Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSifyCBS NewsSeattle TimesReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nevancik1

njevancik @Acosta Satellites show that the missiles left rubble at the army base https://t.co/thsWzvZsKn 2 hours ago

Fox2Al

Al Johnson CNN’s Jim Acosta: Iran Missile Attack ‘Exactly What Foreign Policy and National Security Analysts Have Feared’ Afte… https://t.co/naf8UZGrcT 6 hours ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Jim Acosta: Iran Retaliation 'Exactly What Analysts Feared' https://t.co/qgZPUG8T58 #SmartNews 23 hours ago

hariankrinkz

hariankrinkz CNN’s Jim Acosta: Iran Missile Attack ‘Exactly What Foreign Policy and National Security Analysts Have Feared’ Afte… https://t.co/mvM3LTSRrp 23 hours ago

mangobeach

Jomo MORE BLUE TSUNAMI COMING! CNN’s Jim Acosta: Iran Missile Attack ‘Exactly What Foreign Policy and National Security Analysts Have Feared’ Afte… https://t.co/vw8p0LQKb6 1 day ago

mrusmarine

laura @fpleitgenCNN @Acosta BAHAHAHA Iran math must SUCK ever missile they sent to attack American military base missed!… https://t.co/r9GraXYWYM 1 day ago

Newsenm

ENM News CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta warned that the Iran missile attack on the joint US-Iraqi Al-Asad airbas… https://t.co/lX6XSwAVDH 1 day ago

Jeres_Rant

Tell It Like It Is! Iran Missile Attack ‘Exactly What Foreign Policy and National Security Analysts Have Feared’ After Strike on Soleim… https://t.co/ZQVGolP0hg 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.