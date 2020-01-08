CNN’s Jim Acosta: Iran Missile Attack ‘Exactly What Foreign Policy and National Security Analysts Have Feared’ After Strike on Soleimani
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () CNN's White House correspondent *Jim Acosta* warned that the Iran missile attack on the joint US-Iraqi Al-Asad airbase, in retaliation for a US airstrike that killed Iran's Quds Force commander *Qassem Soleimani*, was "exactly what foreign policy and national security analysts feared."
Rep. Ruben Gallego, who served as a Marine on one of the bases targeted in Iran's attack, told Cheddar de-escalation is the right move, but said the president went too far in ordering Gen. Qassem Soleimani's killing last week.
Iran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in... WorldNews Also reported by •CBS News •SBS •Reuters •Reuters India
The U.S. President’s tweet came after his reported meeting with his national security team, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark... Hindu Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Sify •CBS News •Seattle Times •Reuters
