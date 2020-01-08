Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fox News Correspondent Calls Out Pompeo’s Latest Attempt to Justify Targeting Soleimani: ‘Baffling…an Exaggeration at Best’

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Fox News national security correspondent *Jennifer Griffin* expressed deep skepticism and pointed out logical flaws in Secretary of State *Mike Pompeo's* latest attempt to justify the US airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander, *Qassem Soleimani*, calling the Trump official's comments "baffling" and "an exaggeration at best."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Braces For Iran's Next Move As Country Ends Mourning For Gen. Soleimani

U.S. Braces For Iran's Next Move As Country Ends Mourning For Gen. Soleimani 03:36

 The Pentagon says the U.S. has no plans to pull troops out of Iraq and is putting soldiers at home on alert to deploy. The U.S. is bracing for Iran's next move as it ends 3 days of mourning for one of the country's top generals, who was killed in an airstrike last week. CBS News correspondent Natalie...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fox47 News Latest Headlines | January 8, 1pm [Video]Fox47 News Latest Headlines | January 8, 1pm

Watch the latest Fox 47 News headlines any time.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:10Published

Fox 4 News Latest Headlines | January 7, 8pm [Video]Fox 4 News Latest Headlines | January 7, 8pm

Watch the latest Fox 4 News headlines any time.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fox’s Trey Yingst Firmly Rebuts Mike Pompeo on Fox & Friends: ‘Let’s Be Very Clear’ Soleimani’s Killing Not A ‘De-Escalating Act’

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst called out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for claiming he wants de-escalation in Iran, noting the killing of a major...
Mediaite

‘A Shocking Lack of Understanding’: Fox News Foreign Correspondent Absolutely Destroys SecDef Esper After Iran Presser

Fox News Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst did not mince words in response to the Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s Tuesday afternoon press conference regarding...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

sherdngr

Granny Fox News Correspondent Calls Out Pompeo’s Latest Attempt to Justify Targeting Soleimani: ‘Baffling…an Exaggeration… https://t.co/hybJ0DF9eV 1 hour ago

Megresistor

Meg Fox News Correspondent Calls Out Pompeo’s Latest Attempt to Justify Targeting Soleimani: ‘Baffling…an Exaggeration… https://t.co/fmJbRtpRr8 2 hours ago

DrinkLibertea

Oracle of Liberty 𖣔 RT @Newsweek: Fox News correspondent calls Mike Pompeo's comments on Iran's involvement in Afghanistan "baffling and an exaggeration at bes… 3 hours ago

markp341

Mark pare RT @Werdnat: Fox News Correspondent Calls Mike Pompeo's Comments On Iran's Involvement In Afghanistan 'Baffling And A... #Topbuzz https://t… 4 hours ago

Werdnat

Andrew resist Tolbert Fox News Correspondent Calls Mike Pompeo's Comments On Iran's Involvement In Afghanistan 'Baffling And A... #Topbuzz https://t.co/6kN2LxS8fX 4 hours ago

Daceco90

Percy A. Dace Fox News Correspondent Calls Mike Pompeo's Comments On Iran's Involvement In Afghanistan 'Baffling And A... #Topbuzz https://t.co/nr5wnzTQvt 4 hours ago

MrsMeliWilson

Melissa Wilson Fox News Correspondent Calls Out Pompeo’s Latest Attempt to Justify Targeting Soleimani: ‘Baffling…an Exaggeration… https://t.co/jtRhwBtZvv 4 hours ago

ScorpTO

Teon RT @Mediaite: Fox News Correspondent Calls Out Pompeo's Latest Attempt to Justify Targeting Soleimani: 'Baffling…an Exaggeration at Best' h… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.