Fox News Correspondent Calls Out Pompeo’s Latest Attempt to Justify Targeting Soleimani: ‘Baffling…an Exaggeration at Best’
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Fox News national security correspondent *Jennifer Griffin* expressed deep skepticism and pointed out logical flaws in Secretary of State *Mike Pompeo's* latest attempt to justify the US airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander, *Qassem Soleimani*, calling the Trump official's comments "baffling" and "an exaggeration at best."
