Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ellen DeGeneres Announces $100,000 Donation to Australia Fire Relief Efforts With $5 Million Goal

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres is helping to raise money for Australia wildfire relief efforts. The 61-year-old comedian made the announcement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (January 7). “I love Australia,” she said. “I love Australia so much I even married an Australian. A few years ago I got to see how incredible Australia is in [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Trending Now: Celebs Helping The Fire Fight In Australia

Trending Now: Celebs Helping The Fire Fight In Australia 00:33

 Chris Hemsworth is leading the way, giving $1 million toward fire relief efforts in his home country.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fox Greenlights 'The Masked Dancer' Series | THR News [Video]Fox Greenlights 'The Masked Dancer' Series | THR News

The spinoff of the singing format is based on a segment from 'The Ellen Show' and counts Ellen DeGeneres as an exec producer.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:23Published

Irwin Family Helping to Save Animals in Danger After Australia Wildfires [Video]Irwin Family Helping to Save Animals in Danger After Australia Wildfires

Irwin Family Helping to Save Animals in Danger After Australia Wildfires. Terri and Robert Irwin, Steve Irwin's widow and son, spoke to Anderson Cooper on Monday. about the work they are doing to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elton John Announces $1 Million Donation to Australia Fire Relief Efforts

Elton John is currently in Sydney, Australia, and while playing his concert there on Tuesday (January 7), he announced a one million dollar donation to the fire...
Just Jared Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFOXNews.comBusiness WireNPR

Kylie Jenner Changes Instagram Caption About Fire After Backlash

Kylie Jenner is in the middle of a controversy over an Instagram caption. Amid the devastating fires that are spreading through Australia, Kylie promoted a...
Just Jared Also reported by •NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: See how Ellen DeGeneres is helping to raise money for Australia wildfire relief efforts: https://t.co/MoeCaNXzCU 10 minutes ago

jjstoneFMnews

J.J. Stone 🎙🎧📸 @JustJared: See how Ellen DeGeneres is helping to raise money for Australia wildfire relief efforts ||… https://t.co/KzAujgLNPJ 27 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com See how Ellen DeGeneres is helping to raise money for Australia wildfire relief efforts: https://t.co/MoeCaNXzCU 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.