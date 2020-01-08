Ellen DeGeneres Announces $100,000 Donation to Australia Fire Relief Efforts With $5 Million Goal
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Ellen DeGeneres is helping to raise money for Australia wildfire relief efforts. The 61-year-old comedian made the announcement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (January 7). “I love Australia,” she said. “I love Australia so much I even married an Australian. A few years ago I got to see how incredible Australia is in [...]
