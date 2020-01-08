Duane Chapman is Not Dating Family Friend Moon Angell (Report)

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Duane Chapman is not dating Moon Angell after all. The 66-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter star and the family friend have been the subject of dating rumors lately. His daughter Lyssa recently slammed Moon in a series of tweets after Duane posted an Instagram photo of himself and Moon (below), inciting the rumors. “Moon has [...] 👓 View full article

