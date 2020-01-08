Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

America Ferrera Mourns ''Devastating'' Death of Ugly Betty Creator After Reported Suicide

E! Online Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Silvio Horta, the creator of ABC's Ugly Betty, was found dead in a Miami motel room on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in an apparent suicide, Variety reports. According to the publication, the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Ugly Betty’ Creator Silvio Horta Found Dead at 45

‘Ugly Betty’ Creator Silvio Horta Found Dead at 45Silvio Horta, creator of ABC comedy series “Ugly Betty,” was found dead in a Miami motel room Tuesday. His agent confirmed the news but did not provide a...
The Wrap

Silvio Horta Dead at 45 of Apparent Suicide, 'Ugly Betty' Cast Grieving

*America Ferrera* is 'heartbroken' and Vanessa Williams is 'still in shock' after learning of the tragic passing of the 'Ugly Betty' creator, who died of an...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

SoftDebicki

Elizabeth Debicki stan RT @enews: America Ferrera Mourns ''Devastating'' Death of Ugly Betty Creator After Reported Suicide https://t.co/SDXUOtME6q 12 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl America Ferrera Mourns ''Devastating'' Death of Ugly Betty Creator After Reported Suicide https://t.co/lMPSSZxfD3 v… https://t.co/aHvNORvWP0 16 minutes ago

Lansing_48901

Lansing, MI 48901 America Ferrera Mourns “Devastating” Death of Ugly Betty Creator After Reported... https://t.co/FHm3sLC5K1 America… https://t.co/43wYX0tjbr 27 minutes ago

1news_me

1News #America Ferrera Mourns Death of Ugly Betty Creator https://t.co/gDCp4RSAao #1News #News https://t.co/7MfmOnEcDG 29 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg America Ferrera Mourns ''Devastating'' Death of Ugly Betty Creator After Reported Suicide https://t.co/WAc0II7Sg5… https://t.co/BFIjAyArXl 43 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut America Ferrera Mourns ''Devastating'' Death of Ugly Betty Creator After Reported Suicide https://t.co/VEuPmH5R8g https://t.co/X4Yxl3cf9F 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.