Former Trump Senior Advisor Bizarrely Blames Obama for Iran’s Retaliatory Missile Attack on US-Iraqi Air Base
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Former Trump senior adviser *Christian Whiton*, during a Fox News appearance with staunch Trump defender *Lou Dobbs,* bizarrely tried to implicate President *Barack Obama* in the retaliatory missile attack by Iran on the Iraqi Al-Asad air base and Erbil in northern Iraq.
