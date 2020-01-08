Former Trump Senior Advisor Bizarrely Blames Obama for Iran’s Retaliatory Missile Attack on US-Iraqi Air Base

Former CIA Analyst Paul Kinzinger weights in on the latest Iran missile attack on U.S. bases in Iraq

As Tensions Flare, U.S.-Iran History Fuels Threats Of Military Strikes President Trump invoked the 52 U.S. hostages taken in Iran in 1979. President Rouhani tweeted about the U.S.' downing of an Iranian airliner in 1988. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:37Published 59 minutes ago