Former Trump Senior Advisor Bizarrely Blames Obama for Iran’s Retaliatory Missile Attack on US-Iraqi Air Base

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Former Trump senior adviser *Christian Whiton*, during a Fox News appearance with staunch Trump defender *Lou Dobbs,* bizarrely tried to implicate President *Barack Obama* in the retaliatory missile attack by Iran on the Iraqi Al-Asad air base and Erbil in northern Iraq.
News video: Iran Fires Missiles At Iraqi Air Base Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Iraqi Air Base Housing U.S. Troops 02:29

 Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at an air base in Iraq where U.S. troops are housed; CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

