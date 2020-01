America Ferrera is speaking out following the death of Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta. Silvio died by apparent suicide at the age of 45 on Tuesday (January 7). “I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death,” the 35-year-old Ugly Betty actress wrote on Instagram. “His talent and [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources 49ers Win Was Bittersweet After Death Of QB Beatheard's Younger Brother The 49ers played with heavy hearts Saturday night after the death of quarterback CJ Beathard's younger brother. Betty Yu was at the game and talked to some of the fans. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:11Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta reportedly dead at 45; America Ferrera is 'heartbroken' Silvio Horta, the Cuban-American writer and producer who was best known for his ABC comedy-drama "Ugly Betty," has died

USATODAY.com 2 hours ago



‘Ugly Betty’ Creator Silvio Horta Found Dead at 45 Silvio Horta, creator of ABC comedy series “Ugly Betty,” was found dead in a Miami motel room Tuesday. His agent confirmed the news but did not provide a...

The Wrap 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this