Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish & Salma Hayek Attend 'Like A Boss' Screening

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek are looking like bosses. The three co-stars were all in attendance at the Like A Boss world premiere screening on Tuesday night (January 7) at SVA Theater in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tiffany Haddish Rose‘s husband Bobby Cannavale joined her on the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan - Published < > Embed
News video: Rose Byrne Had Fun With the Cast of

Rose Byrne Had Fun With the Cast of "Like a Boss" 01:11

 Rose Byrne talks about her "Like a Boss" costars, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, and Jennifer Coolidge.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Salma Hayek Talks ‘Like A Boss’ [Video]Salma Hayek Talks ‘Like A Boss’

Salma Hayek is the big boss and the bad guy in the new comedy “Like A Boss,” where her character steals cosmetic secrets from business newcomers, portrayed by Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne. While..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:55Published

Tiffany Haddish reveals what would make her consider hosting the Golden Globes [Video]Tiffany Haddish reveals what would make her consider hosting the Golden Globes

Tiffany Haddish would only host the Golden Globes for a "substantial amount of money", as she thinks it would be too much pressure.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Golden Globes 2020: Salma Hayek & Tiffany Haddish Applaud Women’s Right to Choose!

Salma Hayek and Tiffany Haddish throw their hands in the air to applaud Michelle Williams‘ speech at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the...
Just Jared

Tiffany Haddish Raps at Netflix's Golden Globes After-Party

Tiffany Haddish warned the crowd a couple of times and then greatness ensued when she started rapping!!! Tiffany had one helluva busy Sunday night ... which...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.