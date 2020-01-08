‘All Is Well!’: Trump Posts Optimistic Tweet After Iran Strike, Promises Statement ‘Tomorrow Morning’
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () President Donald Trump issued an optimistic message on Twitter Tuesday night after Iran fired missiles at a base in Iraq housing U.S. troops. “All is well!” Trump wrote in a tweet — his first statement since the strike. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking […]
President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. After the strike, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq to mourn the deaths of Soleimani and an...