‘All Is Well!’: Trump Posts Optimistic Tweet After Iran Strike, Promises Statement ‘Tomorrow Morning’

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump issued an optimistic message on Twitter Tuesday night after Iran fired missiles at a base in Iraq housing U.S. troops. “All is well!” Trump wrote in a tweet — his first statement since the strike. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking […]
News video: Trump Threatens Iran

Trump Threatens Iran 00:32

 President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. After the strike, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq to mourn the deaths of Soleimani and an...

Pompeo Defends Trump's Move To Attack Iran [Video]Pompeo Defends Trump's Move To Attack Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defender President Donald Trump’s military move in Iran. According to Reuters, the U.S. killed Iranian military commander Qaseem Soleimani. While some Democrats..

Iraq Wants US Troops To Leave Their Country [Video]Iraq Wants US Troops To Leave Their Country

Iraq’s parliament called for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave their country. This comes after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general and President Donald Trump threatens Iran. According to..

'All is well', tweets Trump after Iran launches retaliatory missile attacks at US bases in Iraq

Washington DC [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): Hours after Iran launched retaliatory short-range ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that housed American troops, US...
Sify

Iran launches missiles at US bases; Trump claims 'all is well'

Hours after Iran launched retaliatory short-range ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that housed American troops, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday...
Sify

Newsenm

ENM News Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images President Donald Trump issued an optimistic message on Twitter Tuesday night after Ira… https://t.co/pSHmB413at 1 hour ago

AbdulazizOsman

Abdulaziz Osman ‘All Is Well!’: Trump posts optimistic tweet following the ballistic missile attack at two Iraqi bases that house U… https://t.co/8lVg8FSMXM 1 hour ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images President Donald #Trump issued an #Optimistic message on Twitter Tuesday night after… https://t.co/7nqonCY4lC 1 hour ago

kittywithfleas

kittieswithfleas @Mediaite "Optimistic Tweet"????? It was BatShitCrazy! ‘All Is Well!’: Trump Posts BatShitCrazy Tweet After Iran… https://t.co/5Su3pvyRzE 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite ‘All Is Well!’: Trump Posts Optimistic Tweet After Iran Strike, Promises Statement ‘Tomorrow Morning’ https://t.co/xldUs86NTv 2 hours ago

