Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Prince Charles is still planning on making his historic trip to Israel and occupied Palestine despite Iran’s threats to bomb U.S. targets in Tel Aviv. The 71-year-old royal’s visit is scheduled for later this month, following a trip to Davos’ World Economic Forum, the Daily Mail reports. Clarence House says Charles, Prince of Wales still [...] 👓 View full article