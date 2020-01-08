'Lord of the Rings' Series to Add 'Game of Thrones' Actor as Will Poulter Replacement

Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” TV series has found it’s leading man. Robert Aramayo (“Game of Thrones,” “Mindhunter”) has been cast in the role...

The Witcher author's brutal swipe at Game of Thrones and Ed Sheeran The first series of The Witcher was Netflix's most streamed of 2019 with many fans likening it to Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings - but the author vows to...

Tamworth Herald 1 week ago



