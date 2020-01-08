Global  

'Lord of the Rings' Series to Add 'Game of Thrones' Actor as Will Poulter Replacement

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Robert Aramayo has been linked to the lead role on this Amazon's small screen adaptation months after the 'Midsommar' actor bowed out due to scheduling conflicts.
Robert Aramayo Cast as Lead in Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series

Robert Aramayo Cast as Lead in Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ SeriesAmazon’s “Lord of the Rings” TV series has found it’s leading man. Robert Aramayo (“Game of Thrones,” “Mindhunter”) has been cast in the role...
The Witcher author's brutal swipe at Game of Thrones and Ed Sheeran

The first series of The Witcher was Netflix's most streamed of 2019 with many fans likening it to Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings - but the author vows to...
