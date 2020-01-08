Global  

Donald Trump Slammed for Tweeting 'All Is Well' After Iran Attack to U.S. Troops in Iraq

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The president plays down Iran's apparent retaliation for the death of its military general General Soleimani, as Nancy Pelosi blames his administration for the 'needless provocations.'
News video:

"We saved a lot of lives" by killing Soleimani -Trump 01:12

 U.S. President Donald Trump defended the deadly U.S. attack on Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by saying, "we saved a lot of lives by terminating his life... They were planning something."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Fires Back, Launched Missiles At US Bases [Video]Iran Fires Back, Launched Missiles At US Bases

Katherine Johnson reports two bases in Iraq that house US troops were targeted.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:47Published

Iran launches missile strikes after top leader killed [Video]Iran launches missile strikes after top leader killed

President Donald Trump faces one of the greatest tests of his presidency after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump says 'all is well' in Middle East after Iran missile attack on US bases

US President Donald Trump says "all is well" after Iran fired "more than a dozen" missiles at US airbases in Iraq.
SBS

Iran crisis sees missiles fired at Iraqi bases housing US troops as Donald Trump insists 'all fine'

Iran crisis sees missiles fired at Iraqi bases housing US troops as Donald Trump insists 'all fine'Iran struck back at the US for the killing of a top Iranian general by firing a series of ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq.
Daily Record Also reported by •Wales OnlineReutersWorldNews

