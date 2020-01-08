Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Metallica Donates $750,000 to Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts

Billboard.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Heavy rock legends Metallica are sending more than thoughts and prayers to those battling the bushfire emergency in Australia: they’re sending...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Minogue and family donating $500,000 to bushfire relief efforts [Video]Kylie Minogue and family donating $500,000 to bushfire relief efforts

Kylie Minogue and her family are donating $500,000 dollars to help those fighting the bushfires in their native Australia.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published

Pink donates $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief effort [Video]Pink donates $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief effort

Pink has pledged $500,000 dollars to help those in Australia affected by bushfires ravaging the country.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket-Warne auctioning 'baggy green' to raise funds for bushfire victims

Australia's Shane Warne will auction his prized 'baggy green' test cap to raise funds for bushfire relief efforts as fires blaze across the states of Victoria...
Reuters India

Rio Tinto Increases Donation to Australian Red Cross for Bushfire Relief and Recovery Efforts

Rio Tinto Increases Donation to Australian Red Cross for Bushfire Relief and Recovery EffortsMELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rio Tinto has donated a further A$750,000 to the Red Cross’ disaster relief and recovery efforts that are supporting...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

Tm1Wright

Ms. Wright Metallica Donates $750,000 to Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts https://t.co/yDD4fPaWGW 14 minutes ago

andresssve

Andress Márquez Metallica Donates $750,000 to Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts https://t.co/ivYHLTIAQC 39 minutes ago

joevecchiorocks

Joe Vecchio RT @Music_News_US: Metallica Donates $750,000 to Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts #Music https://t.co/6AVz2YwWu8 https://t.co/ty8UBzW45S 55 minutes ago

Music_News_US

Music Metallica Donates $750,000 to Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts #Music https://t.co/6AVz2YwWu8 https://t.co/ty8UBzW45S 56 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Metallica Donates $750,000 to Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts https://t.co/4AJJgzTypT #billboard #musicnews… https://t.co/8H70SaK7Wh 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.