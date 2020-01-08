Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Charlize Theron Gets a Surprise Visit from Michael B. Jordan (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Charlize Theron is getting a surprise! The Bombshell actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (January 8). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron During her appearance, she revealed how nervous she was to present her hero Tom Hanks with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.