Charlize Theron Gets a Surprise Visit from Michael B. Jordan (Video)

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Charlize Theron is getting a surprise! The Bombshell actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (January 8). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron During her appearance, she revealed how nervous she was to present her hero Tom Hanks with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden [...] 👓 View full article

