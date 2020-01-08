Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 release date confirmed by Melissa Fumero

Independent Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Popular sitcom was 'saved' by NBC after being dropped by Fox due to falling ratings
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

High Fidelity Season 1 [Video]High Fidelity Season 1

High Fidelity Season 1 trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After 5 heartbreaks... it's finally time to face the music... A departure from Nick Hornby's 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu's High Fidelity..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RuchitaBose

Sid's Crazy Girl RT @NetflixIndia: BROOKLYN NINE-NINE. ^Title of one of the best shows ever and season 6 is now streaming and I could cry. 2 minutes ago

foundthelemons

Gailan AHHHHHHH!!!!!!! SEASON 6 OF BROOKLYN NINE-NINE IS ON NETFLIX NA!!!!!!!!! 😭💖 4 minutes ago

HazimHisyam

Hzm Brooklyn Nine Nine and Gotham new season on Netflix. Can't wait. https://t.co/hMwXRbXeZ3 14 minutes ago

iampaolopuno

Pao ⎊ Puno Brooklyn Nine Nine Season 6 and Titans Season 2 now on Netflix! https://t.co/xtEDTqYKgi 17 minutes ago

TonioSy95

Antonio Sy Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 finally on Netflix. Yaaaaaaaaaaaaas 😁 18 minutes ago

elnandautomoo

elnandautomo YESSSS BROOKLYN NINE-NINE SEASON 6 SUDAH ADA DI NETFLIX, THANK YOU @NetflixID 😭 18 minutes ago

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Trailer Reveals Aftermath of Holt’s Demotion - https://t.co/EbHPdVbwnX https://t.co/ZhrHKn3XUP 22 minutes ago

laurylooG

lauryloo Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Back for Season 7 with an '80s-Style Trailer https://t.co/UcKSIGzC8C 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.