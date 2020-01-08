Global  

Brand New David Bowie EP Confirmed

Clash Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
'Is It Any Wonder?' lands on Record Store Day...

Six rare and unreleased *David Bowie* gems will be collected on a brand new EP.

Today - January 8th - marks the icon's birthday, with fans around the world toasting his legacy.

'Is It Any Wonder?' digs into that incredible archive once more, collecting six tracks that might well be new to fans.

Out on Record Store Day - April 18th - it's led by this brand new version of 'The Man Who Sold The World'.

One of Bowie's most lauded classics, it was recorded by a stripped back line up for the nine track session ChangesNowBowie.

Broadcast on the BBC for David's 50th birthday - January 8th, 1997 - it was recorded at Looking Glass Studios in New York in November 1996.

Check out 'The Man Who Sold The World' below.

'Is It Any Wonder?' will be released on April 18th.

