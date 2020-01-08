Global  

Wiley Pulls No Punches On 'Eediyat Skengman 2'

Clash Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Wiley Pulls No Punches On 'Eediyat Skengman 2'The war continues...

What. A. Day.

The conflict between *Wiley* and *Stormzy* continued with some online barbs, and Eski threatening a Second Round.

From way out of left field *Dot Rotten* got involved, dropping his own Stormzy send 'Sit Back Down'.

Now Wiley has dropped new track 'Eediyat Skengman 2'. Ice cold eskiboy production underpins a bobbing-and-weaving performance from the Bow MC, who refuses to hold back.

Referencing Stormzy's absent father he says: "I've done more for you than your Dad has..."

Threatening to rip off Stormzy's mum's weave in Croydon market, it's a brutal escalation of hostilities.

Tune in now.

