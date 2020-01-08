Global  

Tahira turns muse for Ayushmann

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana were in the Bahamas to ring in the New Year. Pictures and videos of their exotic vacation made their way on social media and his fans just cannot have enough of the actor. Recently, Tahira took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning photo from the Bahamas and it is something you shouldn't miss!
