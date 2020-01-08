Chapter Music Share Australian Bushfire Benefit Compilation Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

All proceeds go to Wildlife Victoria, the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities, and Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund...



*Chapter Music* have shared a new compilation aimed at helping combat the Australian bushfire crisis.



The label is based in Melbourne, and they've been directly impacted by the bush fires - the city is blanketed in smoke, with whole towns being destroyed.



26 people have died in the ongoing fires, with millions upon millions of animals losing their lives across thousands of square miles.



Deciding to act, Chapter Music have pieced together a fantastic new 28 track compilation, with all proceeds going to Wildlife Victoria, the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities and Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund.



Out now, it's priced at $10 and contains some absolute pearls from The Goon Sax, Laura Jean, Beaches, and many more.



Tune in now.



Chapter Bushfire Benefit by Chapter Music



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

All proceeds go to Wildlife Victoria, the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities, and Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund...*Chapter Music* have shared a new compilation aimed at helping combat the Australian bushfire crisis.The label is based in Melbourne, and they've been directly impacted by the bush fires - the city is blanketed in smoke, with whole towns being destroyed.26 people have died in the ongoing fires, with millions upon millions of animals losing their lives across thousands of square miles.Deciding to act, Chapter Music have pieced together a fantastic new 28 track compilation, with all proceeds going to Wildlife Victoria, the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities and Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund.Out now, it's priced at $10 and contains some absolute pearls from The Goon Sax, Laura Jean, Beaches, and many more.Tune in now.Chapter Bushfire Benefit by Chapter MusicJoin us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Chapter Music RT @ClashMagazine: Key Australian imprint Chapter Music share new compilation to aid organisations battling the ongoing bushfire devastatio… 1 hour ago CLASH Key Australian imprint Chapter Music share new compilation to aid organisations battling the ongoing bushfire devas… https://t.co/SxdhKRQclX 2 hours ago