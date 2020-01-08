Global  

Chapter Music Share Australian Bushfire Benefit Compilation

Clash Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Chapter Music Share Australian Bushfire Benefit Compilation
All proceeds go to Wildlife Victoria, the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities, and Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund...

*Chapter Music* have shared a new compilation aimed at helping combat the Australian bushfire crisis.

The label is based in Melbourne, and they've been directly impacted by the bush fires - the city is blanketed in smoke, with whole towns being destroyed.

26 people have died in the ongoing fires, with millions upon millions of animals losing their lives across thousands of square miles.

Deciding to act, Chapter Music have pieced together a fantastic new 28 track compilation, with all proceeds going to Wildlife Victoria, the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities and Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund.

Out now, it's priced at $10 and contains some absolute pearls from The Goon Sax, Laura Jean, Beaches, and many more.

Chapter Bushfire Benefit by Chapter Music

