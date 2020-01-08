Lawrence Rothman Combines With Pale Waves On 'SkinDeepSkyHighHeartWide' Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

It's taken from The Turning soundtrack...



*Lawrence Rothman* and *Pale Waves* unite on new song 'SkinDeepSkyHighHeartWide'.



Lawrence Rothman has helmed the full soundtrack for incoming film The Turning, and he's recruited a stellar cast.



The film is rooted in 90s music and culture, and this extends to the soundtrack, which opts to channel that energy in a new place.



Guests include Mitski, Courtney Love, Empress Of, Vagabon, Kim Gordon, and Warpaint, with Manchester goth-pop titans Pale Waves also appearance.



Singer Heather Baron-Gracie dominates 'SkinDeepSkyHighHeartWide', with its shimmering atmosphere having a touch of David Lynch about it.



Lawrence Rothman explains:



"'SkinDeepSkyHighHeartWide' was written from the perspective of Kate played by Mackenzie Davis. Her character is driven to madness from harbouring a truth that know one wants to believe."



"The people she confides in abandon her which drives her to delusion and into a mental abyss. Heather from Pale Waves vocal was tracked in two takes, her voice added a beautiful rawness and urgency to the lyrics that bound together with the fractured Kate..."



Tune in now.



The Turning soundtrack album will be released on January 24th.



