Listen: Caroline Rose - 'Feel The Way I Want'

New album 'Superstar' is incoming...



*Caroline Rose* has shared her beautiful new single 'Feel The Way I Want' - tune in now.



The songwriter's 2018 album 'LONER' sparked critical acclaim, before she took time to focus on her next step.



'Feel The Way I Want' opens her fresh chapter, with full album 'Superstar' due to land later in the year.



There's a slight Mulholland Drive sensibility to the track, with its fading beauty and lingering darkness just underneath.



The twisting narrative is designed to confuse, to “have people, including myself, not know whether to love or hate this person. They’re kind of like a walking eye roll who’s easy to dismiss, but at the same time you admire their determination. It’s the Kanye effect.”



The full video is also online now, crafted over the course of an 11 day road trip from Hollywood to Florida, and shot on iPhone.



Tune in now.



Caroline Rose will release new album 'Superstar' on March 6th - order *LINK.*



Photo Credit: *Cara Robbins*



