Wiley releases new diss track that threatens Stormzy's mum

Independent Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Grime veteran has been criticising the younger artist for collaborating with Ed Sheeran, while Stormzy has referred to Wiley as a 'dinosaur'
Credit: Bang Media
News video: Wiley blasts Stormzy's mum in new diss track!

Wiley blasts Stormzy's mum in new diss track! 01:36

 Wiley references Stormzy's mum in his new diss track'Eediyat Skengman 2'.

Wiley Mocks Stormzy's Collaboration With Ed Sheeran in New Diss Track

Adding more fuel to their feud with the release of 'Eediyat Skengman', the 'Heatwave' hitmaker accuses the 'Vossi Bop' rapper of using grime music without care.
AceShowbiz Also reported by •ClashTamworth Herald

Independent

The Independent RT @IndyMusic: Wiley releases new diss track that threatens Stormzy's mum https://t.co/rQaydrc8kY 39 minutes ago

IndyMusic

Independent Music Wiley releases new diss track that threatens Stormzy's mum https://t.co/rQaydrc8kY 40 minutes ago

RashGHOfficial

Rashgh.com Stormzy releases Wiley diss track ‘Disappointed’ https://t.co/aAWq4kpIT7 https://t.co/NoQ5zjnEad 2 days ago

BANNERWORX

BANNERWORX Wiley releases a diss track, no one really cares. Stormzy releases a diss track, it’s trending and even the UK pres… https://t.co/a10bv5XH2Q 2 days ago

CrackMagazine

Crack Magazine .@stormzy fires back at @WileyUK on new track 'Disappointed.' https://t.co/WtKurzFN8y 2 days ago

leighasianxo

leighasiancumminsxx @stormzy What Wiley is after stormzy releases a cracking diss track https://t.co/mYifODjfsB 2 days ago

IgnorantEdema

Positive Perry 🇦🇴 @lemsjnr Plot twist: Cadell releases a track called Where’s My Brother, a diss to Wiley 2 days ago

slut_josh

Josh the pod Jme comes back to twitter and let's us buy his album. Wiley releases a diss track and starts going ham on the tl. This year is looking good 1 week ago

