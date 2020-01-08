Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

CNN PR Hits Back at White House Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham for Being ‘Completely Out of the Loop’

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
CNN PR Hits Back at White House Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham for Being ‘Completely Out of the Loop’CNN’s Communications team hit back at  Stephanie Grisham Tuesday evening after the White House Press Secretary criticized reporting by Jeff Zeleny and Kaitlan Collins about President Donald Trump’s plan to address the nation over the current conflict with Iran. Collins tweeted Zeleny’s reporting that “urgent preparations” were being made for Trump to say a speech […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Anderson Cooper Fights Back

Anderson Cooper Fights Back 01:02

 CNN’s Anderson Cooper hit back at White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham for her continuing failure to hold a press briefing.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's latest call with Putin raises more questions than it answers [Video]Trump's latest call with Putin raises more questions than it answers

President Donald Trump’s call with his Russian counterpart has raised questions after news about the call came from Moscow instead of the White House. According to CNN, the Kremlin said that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump's Latest Call With Putin Raises More Questions Than It Answers [Video]Trump's Latest Call With Putin Raises More Questions Than It Answers

President Donald Trump’s call with his Russian counterpart has raised questions after news about the call came from Moscow instead of the White House. According to CNN, the Kremlin said that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stephanie Grisham Hits Back at ‘Irresponsible’ CNN for WH Reporting During Iran Strikes, MSNBC Citing Iranian Press Fatality Counts

White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham, who has not given a single press briefing since taking the job in July, revisited her previous day’s online beef...
Mediaite

Trump briefed on reports of attacks on Iraq air base: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on reports of an attack on U.S. facilities in Iraq and is monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSify

Tweets about this

nairapark

NairaPark #news #foreign - Iran hits America back, White House reacts https://t.co/NSld60dM8n 9 hours ago

lasramisteriosa

LaSraMisteriosa CNN PR Hits Back at White House Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham for Being ‘Completely Out of the Loop’ https://t.co/h2uu3LLxSc 14 hours ago

DiraSmart

♦️DIRA SMART @CharlesDampf1 @D54648113 @MatthewJshow @FLOTUS @realDonaldTrump @realDonaldTrump is - he fuels on facts not emotio… https://t.co/D52bJ08E4R 18 hours ago

bdix004

Bobbie D. CNN PR Hits Back at White House Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham for Being ‘Completely Out of the Loop’ https://t.co/yAYKvLzfBs #SmartNews 19 hours ago

Newsenm

ENM News White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham, who has not given a single press briefing since taking the job in July,… https://t.co/LcWzyFqXCG 21 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 White House spokesperson #Stephanie #Grisham, who has not given a single press briefing since taking the job in Jul… https://t.co/LQwXm18iFY 22 hours ago

jcdavid

John C David CNN PR Hits Back at White House Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham for Being 'Completely Out of the Loop' https://t.co/NyhFK60rnQ via @mediaite 23 hours ago

pmnewsnigeria

P.M. NEWS RT @pmnewsnigeria: Iran hits America back, White House reacts https://t.co/kU2LFShUDR #ReadThis https://t.co/ojMU3zO8vG 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.