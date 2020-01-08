CNN PR Hits Back at White House Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham for Being ‘Completely Out of the Loop’
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () CNN’s Communications team hit back at Stephanie Grisham Tuesday evening after the White House Press Secretary criticized reporting by Jeff Zeleny and Kaitlan Collins about President Donald Trump’s plan to address the nation over the current conflict with Iran. Collins tweeted Zeleny’s reporting that “urgent preparations” were being made for Trump to say a speech […]
U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on reports of an attack on U.S. facilities in Iraq and is monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •Sify