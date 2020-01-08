CNN PR Hits Back at White House Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham for Being ‘Completely Out of the Loop’

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

CNN’s Communications team hit back at Stephanie Grisham Tuesday evening after the White House Press Secretary criticized reporting by Jeff Zeleny and Kaitlan Collins about President Donald Trump’s plan to address the nation over the current conflict with Iran. Collins tweeted Zeleny’s reporting that “urgent preparations” were being made for Trump to say a speech […] CNN’s Communications team hit back at Stephanie Grisham Tuesday evening after the White House Press Secretary criticized reporting by Jeff Zeleny and Kaitlan Collins about President Donald Trump’s plan to address the nation over the current conflict with Iran. Collins tweeted Zeleny’s reporting that “urgent preparations” were being made for Trump to say a speech […] 👓 View full article

