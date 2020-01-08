'Chhapaak' trends as acid attacker's name changed
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Deepika Padukone's "Chhapaak" is again under fire on Twitter this time for allegedly changing the acid attacker's name from "Nadeem Khan" to "Rajesh".
