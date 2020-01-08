Global  

'Chhapaak' trends as acid attacker's name changed

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Deepika Padukone's "Chhapaak" is again under fire on Twitter this time for allegedly changing the acid attacker's name from "Nadeem Khan" to "Rajesh".
Netizens target 'Chhappak' over 'name change'

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 'Chhapaak' which has been the talk of the town since its inception seems to have been mired in controversy as reports stating...
IndiaTimes

