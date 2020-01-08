Izzy G Wiki: Facts About the Young Actress on RuPaul’s Netflix Series, “AJ and the Queen”
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () As if RuPaul couldn’t get more fabulous, the Queen of Queens is bringing a new Netflix series you’d be a fool to miss. AJ and the Queen, premiering on January 10, sees RuPaul transform into the fierce Ruby Red, a drag queen who will perform a showstopping musical number every episode. Ruby Red cross-country adventure […]
The post Izzy G Wiki: Facts About the Young Actress on RuPaul’s Netflix Series, “AJ and the Queen” appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
Season two of Netflix's "You" finds Joe (Penn Badgley) on the run from his ex, Candace, and leaving New York City for his own personal hell: Los Angeles. After just getting out of a relationship that..