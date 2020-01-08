Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' to release on 7th Feb Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Vikram Bhatt’s forthcoming film that was announced in March this year with the TV sensation Hina Khan has finally got its release date. The film which was earlier slated to release on 31st January will have a Febraury release now. 👓 View full article

