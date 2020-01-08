Global  

Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' to release on 7th Feb

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Vikram Bhatt’s forthcoming film that was announced in March this year with the TV sensation Hina Khan has finally got its release date. The film which was earlier slated to release on 31st January will have a Febraury release now.
Vikram Bhatt's film with Hina Khan to release in Jan 2020 [Video]Vikram Bhatt's film with Hina Khan to release in Jan 2020

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's "Hacked" with actress Hina Khan has been wrapped up and the film is set to release on January 31, 2020.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:55Published

