Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Amy Poehler and Rami Malek Rescued Rachel Brosnahan From a Golden Globes Wardrobe Crisis

E! Online Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The show must go on! Rachel Brosnahan stunned at the 2020 Golden Globes in her sequined Michael Kors gown. But on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson attend Golden Globes together

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson attend Golden Globes together 00:42

 Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson went public with their new romance by hitting the red carpet together at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rachel Brosnahan happy to lose at Golden Globes [Video]Rachel Brosnahan happy to lose at Golden Globes

Rachel Brosnahan didn't win any prizes for the first time in three years but had the "best Golden Globes ever" - because she could get drunk.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published

Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever' [Video]Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever'

Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever' She lost out to 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series category at Sunday's ceremony, but..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rachel Brosnahan Tells 'Kimmel' That Rami Malek & Amy Poehler Saved Her from Golden Globes Wardrobe Crisis!

Rami Malek and Amy Poehler to the rescue! While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (January 7), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan...
Just Jared

Rachel Brosnahan happy to lose at Golden Globes


ContactMusic

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.