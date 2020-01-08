Even Charlize Theron Is Convinced Hannah Brown Will Join Peter Weber's Season of The Bachelor

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: ABC - Published Hannah Brown Steps Out of a Limo on Night One 03:44 As the limo arrivals come to a close, the final arrival causes a huge stir: Hannah Brown. Peter Weber is shocked to see his ex, and the ladies in the house are dismayed to see someone from Peter's past. It turns out Hannah is there to return the set of pilot's wings that Peter gave her on Night One...