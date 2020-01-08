Elizabeth Warren Defends Flagging Poll Numbers by Touting ‘100,000 Selfies’ Benchmark

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) defended her declining poll numbers on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Wednesday, by claiming that she’s taken over 100,000 selfies. After being asked by Morning Joe co-anchor Willie Geist about her “slipped” support in the polls, Warren responded, “I should start out by saying I just don’t comment on polls and I actually don’t really […] 👓 View full article

