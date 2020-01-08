Global  

Elizabeth Warren Defends Flagging Poll Numbers by Touting ‘100,000 Selfies’ Benchmark

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) defended her declining poll numbers on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Wednesday, by claiming that she’s taken over 100,000 selfies. After being asked by Morning Joe co-anchor Willie Geist about her “slipped” support in the polls, Warren responded, “I should start out by saying I just don’t comment on polls and I actually don’t really […]
News video: Warren Sinking In Iowa And New Hampshire

Warren Sinking In Iowa And New Hampshire 00:32

 A new poll shows Elizabeth Warren is struggling in Iowa and New Hampshire. The CBS News Battleground Tracker/YouGov poll shows she is in forth place in Iowa at 15%. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg are tied at 23% apiece In New Hampshire Warren is at 18%. Sanders has surged to a...

