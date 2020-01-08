Global  

Cardi B bashes Trump, says she's seeking Nigerian citizenship amid tensions with Iran

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Cardi B says she’s planning to file for citizenship in Nigeria after taking a dig at President Donald Trump for his part in increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump Expected To Address Nation On Iran Situation

President Trump Expected To Address Nation On Iran Situation 01:48

 President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation today on the escalating tensions with Iran; KDKA's Lisa Washington has the latest.

President Announces Economic Sanctions Against Iran, De-Escalating Tensions [Video]President Announces Economic Sanctions Against Iran, De-Escalating Tensions

Skyler Henry reports on President Trump speaking for the first time since Iran missile attack (1-8-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:42Published

Trump addresses Iran tensions after attack on US troops in Iraq [Video]Trump addresses Iran tensions after attack on US troops in Iraq

US President Donald Trump has issued a statement on Iran from the White House, where he reiterated that "no Americans were killed" in the Iranian strikes against two military bases in Iraq. He also..

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 23:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Superstar Cardi B Says She’s ‘Filing’ For ‘Nigerian Citizenship’ Amid US Tensions With Iran

'Its sad this man is putting Americans live[s] in danger'
Daily Caller

Nigeria: U.S. Rapper Cardi B Considers 'Filing Nigerian Citizenship'

[Vanguard] American rapper, Cardi B who visited Nigeria last year (2019), December has attacked the actions of the United States President, Donald Trump and...
allAfrica.com


