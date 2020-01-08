Global  

Chhapaak: Rangoli Chandel shares her story

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone extended support to the students at JNU and stood with them in solidarity. And soon internet was divided over her upcoming release 'Chhapaak', while few netizens called for a ban others lauded the actress for her brave move. And a recent trend on Twitter #NameItLikeBollywood stated that the makers of ‘Chhapaak’ have changed the name of the acid attacker from Nadeem Khan to Rajesh. While according to a PTI report, there is no mention of any Nadeem or Naeem Khan in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' and that Rajesh is the name of Malti's boyfriend. Amidst this controversy, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who is an acid attack survivor, took to Twitter to reveal the name of her attacker and also narrated the traumatic experience. A user asked Rangoli to reveal the identity of her attacker and she narrated everything in a series of tweets.
