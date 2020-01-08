Global  

Wanna See Martin Lawrence + Will Smith In Action? Grab Your Free BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Screening Passes Now

SOHH Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Wanna See Martin Lawrence + Will Smith In Action? Grab Your Free BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Screening Passes NowThe wait is almost over – Hollywood heavyweights Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are teaming up for one more big on-screen run together. In celebration of Bad Boys for Life dropping Friday, January 17, SOHH is giving readers in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC a chance to see the flick early. […]

The post Wanna See Martin Lawrence + Will Smith In Action? Grab Your Free BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Screening Passes Now appeared first on .
Credit: Bang Media
News video: Martin Lawrence blames Will Smith for Bad Boys delay

Martin Lawrence blames Will Smith for Bad Boys delay 01:05

 Martin Lawrence says Will Smith is to blame for the delay in making 'Bad Boys For Life' as he wanted the script to be perfect.

