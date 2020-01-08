Global  

Joaquin Phoenix Is Going to Wear the Same Tuxedo for Every Awards Season Show

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix is planning to wear the same Stella McCartney tuxedo for every awards show this awards season. The news was announced by the brand, who posted a photo of Joaquin with the caption, “This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet and [...]
News video: Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020

Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020 05:03

 Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020

Joaquin Phoenix was behind the Golden Globes' vegan menu [Video]Joaquin Phoenix was behind the Golden Globes' vegan menu

Joaquin Phoenix was responsible for the Golden Globes' vegan menu, according to musician and fellow animal rights activist Moby.

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes [Video]‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes

Many celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, addressed climate change at the 77th annual Golden Globes. The Joker star won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. During his speech,..

Why Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix is wearing the same Stella McCartney suit all award season

Why Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix is wearing the same Stella McCartney suit all award seasonPrepare to see a lot more of Joaquin Phoenix looking, well, exactly the same.The Joker star sported a custom-made Stella McCartney tuxedo – complete with bow...
Joaquin Phoenix Wins Lead Actor for 'Joker' at Golden Globes 2020, Encourages Hollywood to Make Greener Changes (Video)

Joaquin Phoenix takes home the award for Lead Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in Joker at the 2020 Golden Globes! The 45-year-old actor won the...
