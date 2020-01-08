Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jenna Dewan, Liv Tyler, Taraji P. Henson & More Celebrate at Fox TCA Winter Press Tour All-Star Party!

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Jenna Dewan happily shows off her baby bump while hitting the carpet at the 2020 Fox Winter TCA All-Star Party held at The Langham Huntington on Tuesday (January 7) in Pasadena, Calif. The 39-year-old pregnant Flirty Dancing host was joined at the event by 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Liv Tyler and Ronen Rubinstein, Empire‘s Taraji P. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Jenna Dewan's 'different' second pregnancy

Jenna Dewan's 'different' second pregnancy 01:00

 Jenna Dewan's second pregnancy has been "different" to her first, because things are happening "faster", and she's experiencing more "nausea" than before.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrate The Season: Escape Holiday Stress At Manhattan Winter Wonderland [Video]Celebrate The Season: Escape Holiday Stress At Manhattan Winter Wonderland

CBSN New York's Dana Tyler tours a winter wonderland that provides the perfect escape from holiday stress.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published

Christina Milian & Jenna Dewan love being pregnant at the same time [Video]Christina Milian & Jenna Dewan love being pregnant at the same time

Christina Milian and Jenna Dewan are convinced Netflix has brought them baby good luck.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pregnant Jenna Dewan's Boyfriend Steve Kazee Just Proved He's Her Absolute No. 1 Fan

Steve Kazee can't help falling in love with Jenna Dewan. Leading up to the premiere of her new show Flirty Dancing on Sunday night, the pregnant star's...
E! Online

Uncut Gems' Julia Fox Attends Her First Golden Globes Party!

Julia Fox makes her entrance on the carpet the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Post-Party on Sunday (January 5) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.