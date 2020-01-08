Saif Ali Khan braves it all for the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathod in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited next Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. The film brings together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn on the big screen after their award-winning film – Omkara.



Playing the role of an antagonist in the film, Tanhaji features Saif fighting against Shivaji and his army... 👓 View full article

