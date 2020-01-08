Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Saif Ali Khan braves it all for the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathod in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited next Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. The film brings together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn on the big screen after their award-winning film – Omkara.

Playing the role of an antagonist in the film, Tanhaji features Saif fighting against Shivaji and his army...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ new poster out now

Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ new poster out now 00:44

 Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F, Tabu and actor Saif Ali Khan starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman" new poster is out now.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sara returns to bay in style post fun filled vacation in Maldives [Video]Sara returns to bay in style post fun filled vacation in Maldives

Actress Sara Ali Khan who was on a vacation with her family has finally returned to Mumbai. The "Simmba" actress was snapped at the Mumbai Airport on Monday along with her mother Amrita Singh and..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:49Published

Sara living the mermaid life in Maldives blue water [Video]Sara living the mermaid life in Maldives blue water

Actress Sara Ali Khan is enjoying her vacation with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh, and the postcard worthy moments have gone viral on the Internet.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PIC: Kajol on how Saif betrayed her

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol are gearing up for the release of their next film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The stars were busy with the promotions and...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

'Udaybhan is 20 times cooler and badass than Jon Snow': Saif Ali Khan on his 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' character

Saif Ali Khan finally spoke about his look from 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' being compared to that of 'Game of Thrones' character Jon Snow.
DNA


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.