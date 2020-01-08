Global  

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's film back in news, this time for the wrong reason

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is again under fire on Twitter this time for allegedly changing the acid attacker's name from Nadeem Khan to Rajesh.

Several reports have claimed that director Meghna Gulzar has changed the name of Nadeem Khan to Rajesh -- a 32-year-old man who was behind the acid attack on Laxmi Agarwal. Several...
News video: Deepika Padukone on life with Ranveer Singh post marriage battling depression and sexism Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone on life with Ranveer Singh post marriage battling depression and sexism Chhapaak 11:33

 Deepika Padukone on life with Ranveer Singh post marriage battling depression and sexism Chhapaak

Watch: Deepika Padukone back in Mumbai after JNU protest, Chhapaak promotion [Video]Watch: Deepika Padukone back in Mumbai after JNU protest, Chhapaak promotion

Actor Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai after promoting her new movie Chhapaak in Delhi.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published

'Chhapaak' trends as acid attacker's name changed [Video]'Chhapaak' trends as acid attacker's name changed

Deepika Padukone's "Chhapaak" is again under fire on Twitter this time for allegedly changing the acid attacker's name from "Nadeem Khan" to "Rajesh".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:42Published


Deepika Padukone all set to release the title track of Chhapaak today and we can't wait!

One of the most awaited movies, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak gives us a glimpse into the inspiring storyline with a teaser of its title track which will be out...
Mid-Day

DP shares BTS videos from sets of 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone recently kick-started promoting for her upcoming film 'Chhapaak' which is based on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actress is...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Sify

osamalek

👓 RT @AltNews: After Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU, a claim went viral on social media that her upcoming film 'Chhapaak' portrays acid atta… 2 minutes ago

PrasenjeetBagc4

Prasenjeet Bagchi RT @AunindyoC: Bhakts are saying that the only reason Deepika Padukone went to JNU is because she realised a ‘progressive’ film like Chhapa… 3 minutes ago

pardeepkehnsa

Pardeep Ror🇮🇳 RT @AskAnshul: Neither I support Deepika Padukone's PR stunt in JNU nor I boycott her film Chhapaak We need such films for awareness All… 5 minutes ago

shahrukanwar

Shahrukh RT @ShekharGupta: As BJP leaders call for the boycott of Deepika Padukone's film ‘Chhapaak’, Congress hit back asking "Where should she go… 9 minutes ago

poojapandey2050

pooja RT @free_thinker: After Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU, a claim went viral on social media that her upcoming film 'Chhapaak' portrays acid… 10 minutes ago

ravi5104

Ravi kumar 2.0 RT @OpIndia_com: We could ignore the fact that the film may be highly problematic appropriated story of a disabled woman if this 'organic'… 11 minutes ago

RajAmitendu

Amitendu Raj Boycott Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, instead watch Hindu warrior film Tanhaji this weekend https://t.co/PjvDIhtpUG 17 minutes ago

suratanaya

Suratanaya Misra Yes, the lady-Deepika Padukone should know what she did is wrong. Her visit to JNU was nothing but a Filmi Stunt fo… https://t.co/yN7qKpJgKn 22 minutes ago

