Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's film back in news, this time for the wrong reason
|
|
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is again under fire on Twitter this time for allegedly changing the acid attacker's name from Nadeem Khan to Rajesh.
Several reports have claimed that director Meghna Gulzar has changed the name of Nadeem Khan to Rajesh -- a 32-year-old man who was behind the acid attack on Laxmi Agarwal. Several...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this