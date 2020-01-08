Global  

Vikram Bhatt's Hacked to release on February 7

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Director Vikram Bhatt's next, a stalker thriller titled "Hacked", is all set to hit the screens on February 7, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film, to be released by Zee Studios, features Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

"I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of...
