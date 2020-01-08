Watch Video: Kangana Ranaut thanks Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for Chhapaak
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Chhapaak has created a lot of buzz amongst audiences for the impactful story the film is trying to tell. Starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak has brought to us the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, who at the age of 15 was attacked with acid.
Chhapaak has also brought to light the plight of acid attack...
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javdekar on Wednesday distanced the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party from the many calls for boycotting actor Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie ‘Chhapaak’ after she joined a protest by JNU students.
Actress Kangana Ranaut says the trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer "Chhapaak" reminded her of her sister Rangoli Chandel's similar experience and that the film's spirit is a slap on those who commit..