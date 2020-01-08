Global  

Watch Video: Kangana Ranaut thanks Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for Chhapaak

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Chhapaak has created a lot of buzz amongst audiences for the impactful story the film is trying to tell. Starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak has brought to us the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, who at the age of 15 was attacked with acid. 

Chhapaak has also brought to light the plight of acid attack...
News video: ‘Democratic country..anyone can go’: Javadekar on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit

‘Democratic country..anyone can go’: Javadekar on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit 03:00

 Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javdekar on Wednesday distanced the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party from the many calls for boycotting actor Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie ‘Chhapaak’ after she joined a protest by JNU students.

Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak: 'I am confident it will do well' [Video]Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak: 'I am confident it will do well'

Deepika Padukone speaks about her film Chhapaak along with co-actor Vikrant Massey, director Meghna Gulzar and the film’s inspiration Laxmi Agarwal.

Kangana: Spirit of 'Chhapaak' slap on those who commit acid attacks [Video]Kangana: Spirit of 'Chhapaak' slap on those who commit acid attacks

Actress Kangana Ranaut says the trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer "Chhapaak" reminded her of her sister Rangoli Chandel's similar experience and that the film's spirit is a slap on those who commit..

Kangana Ranaut lauds Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for Chhapaak; says 'It reminded me of Rangoli’s acid attack'

Kangana Ranaut expressed her gratitude to Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for Chhapaak, says it reminded her and her family of Rangoli's acid attack
Kangana Ranaut applauds Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar for 'Chhapaak'

Kangana Ranaut said, "I saw the trailer of the film 'Chhapaak' recently, and after watching it I was reminded of the incident of acid attack on my sister...
