Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Celebrated German composer Hans Zimmer composes for new James Bond film

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Hans Zimmer is composing the music for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.

According to multiple sources to Variety, the composer, famous for his work in numerous Hollywood biggies including Gladiator, Inception and The Da Vinci Code, has already started working on No Time To Die, the 25th film in the 007 franchise...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England [Video]Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England

Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.”..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Top 10 Film Scores of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Film Scores of the Decade

These are the top 10 film scores of the decade. You’ll find nothing but high notes here. For this list, we’re taking a look at the best film scores of the decade, released between 2010 and 2019,..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 19:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hans Zimmer composes for new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’

Zimmer replaces composer Dan Romer who left the project due to ‘creative differences’
Hindu

Hans Zimmer composes for new James Bond film

Zimmer replaces Dan Romer, the Hollywood musician who had previously been announced as composer of the film.
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ians_india

IANS Tweets Celebrated #German composer #HansZimmer is composing the music for the upcoming #JamesBond film "#NoTimeToDie". Ph… https://t.co/etFy1Mu1lq 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.