Brad Pitt says Quentin Tarantino is 'the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Brad Pitt made a shocking remark about director Quentin Tarantino in a room full of Hollywood's elite.
News video: Brad Pitt beats acting 'gods' at Golden Globes

Brad Pitt beats acting 'gods' at Golden Globes 01:03

 Brad Pitt was shocked to triumph at the Golden Globe Awards against actors who were "like Gods" to him growing up.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' lands Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards [Video]'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' lands Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the top pick at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday when it was crowned Best Picture.

Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for his sobriety [Video]Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for his sobriety

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor said he got sober because of Cooper after receiving best support actor award at the National Board of Review gala.

Brad Pitt Wins at Critics' Choice Awards 2020, Quentin Tarantino Accepts on His Behalf

Brad Pitt picked up an award at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, but he wasn’t there so Quentin Tarantino accepted on his behalf! The director went up on...
Just Jared

Brad Pitt Looks Handsome Arriving at NYFCC Awards Dinner 2020

Brad Pitt is looking handsome as ever. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was spotted arriving at the 2020 New York Film Critics Circle Awards Dinner at TAO...
Just Jared

