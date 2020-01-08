Fox News Accidentally Plays Clip of Biden Calling Trump ‘Dangerously Incompetent’ During Ingraham Segment
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Fox News host Laura Ingraham teed up an attack on former Vice President Joe Biden, but her production team played a clip of the former Veep calling President Donald Trump "dangerously incompetent" instead.
Former U.S. Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday in New York City strongly condemned the air strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying President Donald Trump's decision was 'dangerously incompetent'. Colette Luke has...