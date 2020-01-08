Global  

Fox News Accidentally Plays Clip of Biden Calling Trump ‘Dangerously Incompetent’ During Ingraham Segment

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Fox News host Laura Ingraham teed up an attack on former Vice President Joe Biden, but her production team played a clip of the former Veep calling President Donald Trump "dangerously incompetent" instead.
News video: Biden condemns Trump's Iran strike

Biden condemns Trump's Iran strike 02:28

 Former U.S. Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday in New York City strongly condemned the air strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying President Donald Trump&apos;s decision was &apos;dangerously incompetent&apos;. Colette Luke has...

Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent' [Video]Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent'

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden blasted U.S. president Donald Trump for his decision to kill Iran&apos;s Qasem Soleimani, resulting in escalating tensions..

John Kerry reacts to Iran attacks, rallies support for Biden [Video]John Kerry reacts to Iran attacks, rallies support for Biden

John Kerry reacts to Iran attacks, rallies support for Biden

Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent' for ordering Soleimani killing

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged President Trump to heed advice from his national security advisors and team of military officials when...
FOXNews.com

Laura Ingraham: Trump Shouldn’t Listen to ‘Same People Who Got Us Sucked Into Iraq in the First Place’

Fox News' *Laura Ingraham* praised President *Donald Trump's* action on Iran tonight, saying it shows him to be a realist, while making a point of saying he...
Mediaite

