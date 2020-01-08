Global  

Palace Issues Short Response to Rumors That Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Moving to Canada

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
There has been some gossip that Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are considering moving to Canada and giving up their royal titles to live a life outside of the public eye. The Palace, however, issued a short and brief statement to Mail Online that “they would not comment on ‘speculation.’” PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
News video: Meghan Markle Reveals Archie's Favorite Part of Canada

Meghan Markle Reveals Archie's Favorite Part of Canada 00:58

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their first Christmas vacation with Archie in Canada. Their first official business back in London was of course, thanking Canada. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

